Preston signed a one-year contract with the Grizzlies on Monday.

Memphis didn't disclose the terms of Preston's contract, but he's presumably joining the club on an Exhibit 10 deal, which will allow the Grizzlies to retain his G League rights when he's most likely waived ahead of the regular season. A 2021 second-round pick of the Clippers, Preston missed his entire first professional season while recovering from foot surgery and played in just 14 games at the NBA level in 2022-23.