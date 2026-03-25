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section: | slug: grizzlies-javon-small-available-to-play | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Grizzlies' Javon Small: Available to play
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1 min read
Small (back) is available for Wednesday's meeting with the Spurs.
Small is back after a one-game absence and he will likely start versus San Antonio. Small's return could mean fewer minutes for DeJon Jarreau.
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