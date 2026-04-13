Small ended with 18 points (7-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 loss to the Rockets.

Small, who signed a two-year, two-way contract with Memphis in July of last year, helped pick up the slack for the depleted Grizzlies down the stretch. The guard averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers per tilt in 41 games this season, but he could be hard-pressed for a consistent role on a healthier Memphis club in 2026-27.