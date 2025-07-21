Small recorded 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 105-82 Summer League win over the Clippers.

Small put together another strong outing at Summer League on Sunday, posting a game-high in assists and adding 17 points. The No. 48 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft played well in limited action during Summer League, averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game across two appearances.