Grizzlies' Javon Small: Dominant in SL win over Warriors

Small finished with 26 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 106-85 Summer League win over the Warriors.

Small had only three points in Monday's 96-88 loss to Dallas. However, he responded accordingly versus Golden State, scoring a game-high 26 points. The 23-year-old didn't see routine work in his 41 regular-season appearances with Memphis in 2025-26. Still, Small stepped up when needed, averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.1 blocks and 1.2 steals over 27.0 minutes in 12 regular-season starts. He is expected to spend most of his time in the G League during the 2026-27 campaign, though he should still receive minutes sporadically with the Grizzlies.