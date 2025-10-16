Small logged 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one block in 28 minutes of Wednesday's 145-116 preseason loss to Charlotte.

The No. 48 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Small drew the start in this contest and was a bright spot for the team. Scotty Pippen has been sidelined by a toe issue, so Small has been getting an extended look in Ja Morant's (ankle) absence. For now, the expectation is that Small will see some reps in the G League to open his professional career, but he's certainly making an impression on the team.