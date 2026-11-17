Small notched 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and 12 assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 136-120 win over Washington.

Small recorded the first double-double of his career, playing at least 29 minutes for the second straight game. With Ty Jerome (hip) sidelined, it has been Small who has stepped up in a big way. If Jerome continues to miss time, Small makes for an intriguing addition, even in standard leagues. However, managers should be aware that Small is on a two-way contract, which limits his games played, when considering his long-term value.