Grizzlies' Javon Small: First NBA start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Small is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Warriors on Wednesday.
Small will be in the starting lineup Wednesday for the first time in his career. He's coming off a strong performance against the Kings on Monday, when he logged 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds over 25 minutes. Small has played 20-plus minutes in each of his last eight outings and will have the opportunity to take on an expanded role against Golden State.
