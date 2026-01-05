Small registered seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Lakers.

The absence of Ja Morant (calf) allowed Small to log his most minutes since October. Small recently returned from an extended absence with a turf toe injury, and it's possible he'll be bounced from the backcourt rotation entirely once Morant makes his way back into the fray.