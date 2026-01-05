Small registered seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Lakers.

The absence of Ja Morant (calf) allowed Small to enter the Memphis rotation to play his most minutes since Oct. 27. Small recently returned from an extended absence with a turf toe injury, and he may be scrubbed from the backcourt rotation entirely once Morant makes his way back into the fray.