Small was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Small was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and was an AP All-American Honorable Mention with 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 36.1 minutes as a senior for West Virginia in the 2024-25 season. Small will add depth to the Grizzlies' backcourt, but he's not expected to see regular minutes as a rookie. His fantasy appeal won't be very high, though he could be a prospect worth keeping close tabs on if he manages to establish himself as a regular in the rotation.