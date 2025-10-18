Small tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five assists and one rebound during the Grizzlies' 141-125 preseason win over the Heat on Friday.

Small reverted to a reserve role in Friday's exhibition contest due to the return of Ty Jerome, though the latter didn't return to the game after injuring his right calf in the first quarter. Small ended up playing 21 minutes and led the bench in scoring while leading both teams with four three-pointers. The rookie second-rounder has logged at least five assists in each of his four preseason outings and has scored in double-digits in his last two appearances. Small could see some playing time early in the regular season if Jerome and Scotty Pippen (toe) were to miss time.