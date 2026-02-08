Small ended with 22 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Ja Morant's (elbow) extended absence has sent ripples through Memphis' rotation, and it's resulted in meaningful minutes for Small off the bench. A turf toe injury stymied Small's league debut earlier in the season, but the team's decision to keep the rookie with the patent club will begin to show dividends as they navigate a campaign that's destined for a rebuild.