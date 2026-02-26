Grizzlies' Javon Small: Modest line in first NBA start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Small amassed 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 133-112 loss to the Warriors.
The rookie second-rounder made his first NBA start Wednesday and put together a nice stat line, finishing as the Grizzlies' third-leading scorer behind GG Jackson (24 points) and Ty Jerome (22 points). Small has seen his minutes increase since late January, though it's unclear whether he'll remain in the starting lineup ahead of the likes of Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer for as long as Cedric Coward (knee) is sidelined.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Javon Small: First NBA start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Javon Small: Pours in team-high 21 points•
-
Grizzlies' Javon Small: Logs career-high 22 points•
-
Grizzlies' Javon Small: Strong line off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Javon Small: Hands out five assists Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Javon Small: Will play Tuesday•