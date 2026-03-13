Small racked up 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Mavericks.

Small continues to bounce in and out of the starting lineup while the Grizzlies deal with numerous injuries. Scotty Pippen (toe) has been ruled out for the season, while Ty Jerome continues to miss at least one half of back-to-back sets, and it's unclear when or if Ja Morant (elbow) will suit up this season. Not to mention, Walter Clayton (ankle), Cam Spencer (back) and Cedric Coward (knee) have also been regulars on the injury report the past few weeks. The nine dimes Thursday tied Small's season high, and as a starter this season (five games), he's averaged 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.4 minutes per game.