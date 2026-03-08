Small won't start against the Clippers on Saturday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Small got the spot start in Wednesday's loss to Portland but will retreat to the second unit Saturday. Over his last four outings off the bench, the two-way player has averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest. However, he'll likely see a dip in minutes with several key contributors back in action.