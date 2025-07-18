Small contributed 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 25 minutes in Thursday's 92-88 Summer League loss to the Hawks.

Small led the Grizzlies in scoring Thursday but came up short of securing the win. The No. 48 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is coming off an impressive senior season at West Virginia, where he posted 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game across 32 appearances.