Grizzlies' Javon Small: Remains out indefinitely
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Small (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland.
Small hasn't been available to play since Nov. 7 due to turf toe, and there remains no clear timetable for his return to action. He can be considered week-to-week moving forward.
