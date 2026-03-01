Small is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Pacers on Sunday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

The rookie second-rounder made his first NBA start against the Warriors on Wednesday and was in the starting five in Friday's loss against the Mavericks, when he logged nine points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one three-pointer over 26 minutes. Small will return to the bench for Sunday's contest while the Grizzlies roll with a starting five of Walter Clayton, Scotty Pippen, GG Jackson, Jaylen Wells and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.