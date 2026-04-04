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section: | slug: grizzlies-javon-small-ruled-out-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Grizzlies' Javon Small: Ruled out for Sunday
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Small (thigh) is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Small is going to miss the front end of this back-to-back set, and it's likely maintenance related. If that's the case, he could be back to face the Cavaliers on Monday.
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