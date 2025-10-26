Small totaled 16 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 victory over the Pacers.

Small made the most of his minutes off the bench Saturday, sparking the Grizzlies with energy and efficiency while finishing as one of five players in double figures and posting a plus-18 plus-minus. The rookie out of West Virginia wasn't a highly touted prospect entering the league, but his early production -- 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game through three contests -- has earned him trust from the Memphis coaching staff as he fills in capably for Ty Jerome (calf) and Scotty Pippen (toe) at backup point guard.