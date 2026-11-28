Small finished Friday's 114-109 win over Minnesota with 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 17 minutes.

Small needed just 10 field-goal attempts to match his season-high scoring mark, and he finished perfect from both beyond the arc and the charity stripe. While his ability to produce at such an impressive rate off the bench is encouraging, fantasy managers shouldn't necessarily expect this level of offensive efficiency moving forward. The second-year guard's workload remains the biggest obstacle to sustained fantasy relevance, though he's worth monitoring in deeper formats if he begins to earn more playing time. He's scored in double digits in six of his 12 appearances this season.