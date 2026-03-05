Grizzlies' Javon Small: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Small is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.
Small will be joined in the first unit by Jaylen Wells, Rayan Rupert, GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Through two starts this season, Small has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 triples and 1.0 steals per game.
