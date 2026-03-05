Small is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.

Small will be joined in the first unit by Jaylen Wells, Rayan Rupert, GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Through two starts this season, Small has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 triples and 1.0 steals per game.