Small amassed 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 loss to Phoenix.

Ja Morant (calf) missed his third game in a row Wednesday, but he's presumed to be day-to-day. Small finished a couple of points shy of his season-best mark of 16 points, and he showed good instincts as a playmaker as well. He's worth monitoring in Memphis with the team dealing with so many injuries.