Grizzlies' Javon Small: Upgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Small (toe) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
The Grizzlies expected Small to miss at least three more weeks as of Dec. 11, but he appears to be well ahead of schedule in his recovery from a left turf toe injury. He hasn't played since Nov. 5 and would likely face significant limits to his playing time if upgraded to available Tuesday.
