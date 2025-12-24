Grizzlies' Javon Small: Will play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Small (toe) is available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Small hasn't played since early November due to a left turf toe injury but will return to the lineup Tuesday. With Cedric Coward (heel), Ja Morant (ankle) and several other Memphis players sidelined, Small could see meaningful burn during his return.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Javon Small: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Grizzlies' Javon Small: To miss at least three more weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Javon Small: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Grizzlies' Javon Small: To be re-evaluated in three weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Javon Small: Still sidelined•
-
Grizzlies' Javon Small: Out again Wednesday•