Huff supplied six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Huff managed just 13 minutes despite the fact the Grizzlies were without Zach Edey due to an ankle injury. While Brandon Clarke continues to start at center, there had been some hope that Huff would step into a larger role. Up against a Nuggets team without their own starting center, this may have been an unfortunate matchup for Huff. He remains an elite per-minute producer and while this was not a great start, his role is worth monitoring moving forward.