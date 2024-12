Huff (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Huff is set to return Friday from a four-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. In the 10 games prior to his injury, he averaged 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over 16.1 minutes per contest. Huff will join Brandon Clarke in providing big man depth off the Grizzlies' bench behind rookie starter Zach Edey.