Nowell had 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 116-102 win over the Pistons.

Nowell returned to the bench for Wednesday's game after starting Saturday against the Suns. He led the reserves in scoring and joined Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson as the only Grizzlies players to score in double digits. Nowell signed another 10-day contract with Memphis on Sunday and has scored in double digits in two of his last three appearances.