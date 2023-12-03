Nowell and the Grizzlies have agreed to a second 10-day hardship contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nowell has appeared in five games with the Grizzlies after the league granted Memphis two hardship exceptions to combat the team's injury woes. The 24-year-old started and logged 34 minutes in Saturday's loss to Phoenix as a follow-up to a 19-point effort in Friday's win over Dallas. His pure bucket-getting style isn't known for it's efficiency, but Nowell provides a spark and valuable contrast alongside the Grizzlies' defense-first cast. Nowell's new 10-day deal will place him under contract for Memphis' next three games.