Nowell chipped in zero points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 105-91 victory over Utah.

Nowell's role has increased slightly over his three appearances with the Grizzlies, but he couldn't connect on any field-goal attempts during Wednesday's comfortable win. Over his three appearances with Memphis, he's averaged 1.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game.