Wells provided 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 loss to the Hawks.

Wells took advantage of the absence of Santi Aldama (knee), posting his highest scoring total since Jan. 4. While Wells has been underwhelming regarding his fantasy production lately, his performance against Atlanta on Wednesday could be an encouraging sign that he will overcome this rough patch.