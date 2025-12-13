Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Adds 19 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells notched 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 130-126 loss to Utah.
Wells put together another solid night on the offensive end, reaching double figures for an eighth straight matchup. He's averaging 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.8 made threes in 29.6 minutes during this hot stretch.
