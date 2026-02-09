default-cbs-image
Wells (shoulder) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors.

Wells missed Saturday's game due to a right shoulder injury, but he will return to the lineup Monday. Wells has scored in double figures in each of his last five games, averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.4 minutes per contest over that stretch.

