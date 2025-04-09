Wells is awake, alert and moving his extremities after being taken off the court in a stretcher during Tuesday's game versus the Hornets. However, the rookie guard has suffered a broken right wrist, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

It is a good sign that Wells appears not to have suffered any significant damage to his head after a hard fall in Tuesday's contest. However, the rookie guard will likely be forced to sit out the remainder of the campaign due to his broken right wrist, allowing for Vince Williams, John Konchar, Luke Kennard and GG Jackson to compete for increased playing time. Wells will end the 2024-25 regular season averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.9 minutes across 79 appearances, including 74 starts.