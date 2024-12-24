Wells finished Monday's 114-110 loss to the Clippers with seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes.
With Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson combining to score 68 points, Wells understandably took a backseat on offense. With a low usage rate and a mild workload, he's mostly been a deep-league contributor in fantasy with averages of 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 10 December outings.
