Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Done for Summer League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells (undisclosed) will not play for the remainder of the Summer League, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
This is hardly a surprise, as Wells doesn't have much to prove. He appeared in five Summer League contests, posting averages of 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He's expected to play a key role in Memphis this season with Desmond Bane out of the picture.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Nears double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Two swipes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Resting Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Shines in Summer League•
-
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Taking part in summer ball•
-
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Out for remainder of season•