Wells (shoulder) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Wells is expected to miss his first game of the season Saturday, which comes on the second half of a back-to-back set, due to right shoulder soreness. With Cedric Coward (shoulder) also doubtful, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Walter Clayton and Jahmai Mashack will likely see increased playing time.

