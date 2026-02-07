Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Doubtful Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells (shoulder) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Wells is expected to miss his first game of the season Saturday, which comes on the second half of a back-to-back set, due to right shoulder soreness. With Cedric Coward (shoulder) also doubtful, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Walter Clayton and Jahmai Mashack will likely see increased playing time.
