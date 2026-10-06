Wells supplied 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and one steal across 17 minutes in Monday's 132-123 preseason win over the Hawks.

All 12 of Wells' points came from beyond the arc, as he connected on four of six attempts from deep during his abbreviated outing. He didn't record a rebound or assist, but his perimeter shooting allowed him to make a significant offensive impact before his night ended. Wells started all 69 of his regular-season appearances in the 2025-26 campaign, and he'll look to maintain a prominent role on a Memphis roster featuring increased competition for minutes on the wing.