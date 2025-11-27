Wells amassed 25 points (9-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 133-128 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

The 25 points were a season high for Wells, who has topped 20 points in back-to-back games after failing to score more than 18 in any of his first 17 games of 2025-26. The second-year wing is seeing his usage creep up with Ja Morant (calf) on the shelf, and over five games since Morant went down, Wells is averaging 15.6 points, 3.0 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.0 steals in 28.4 minutes a contest while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 48.0 percent (12-for-25) from beyond the arc.