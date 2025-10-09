Wells finished with 21 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists and one rebound in 24 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Celtics.

The Grizzlies already look like a shell of what is possible this season, with multiple injured players already on the sideline. Coming off an impressive rookie season, Wells is likely going to be tasked with doing a lot of the heavy lifting on the offensive end to start the season, with his performance Wednesday a good indication of what he is capable of. Look for him to be a reliable source of points and threes, especially early in the season. Once the roster is healthy, his role could regress slightly, although he figures to be a starter all season.