Wells was taken back to the locker room on a stretcher after sustaining an apparent head injury in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Wells was undercut on a dunk and a stretcher was called immediately after the hard fall. The rookie can presumably be ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's contest, and he'll finish the game with three points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 11 minutes. The club will likely provide further details on Wells' status by Wednesday night, and while he's sidelined, Santi Aldama and Vince Williams are candidates for an uptick in playing time.