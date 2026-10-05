Wells faces competition for a starting spot on the wings in Memphis to begin the 2026-27 season, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Jerami Grant, Cedric Coward and Cam Spencer are all competing with Wells for a starting spot on the wings. The 23-year-old swingman has started 143 of his 148 career regular-season appearances since being drafted by Memphis with the 39th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he averaged 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 26.4 minutes per contest across 69 regular-season games (all starts) in 2025-26. Even if he comes off the bench to begin the campaign, Wells should retain a meaningful role.