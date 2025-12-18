Wells ended with 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 victory over Minnesota.

The four steals were a career high for the second-year forward, and Wells also scored in double digits for a 10th straight game as his production takes a significant step forward. During that stretch, the Washington State product has averaged 18.0 points, 4.0 boards, 2.5 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor and a sizzling 50.0 percent (25-for-50) from beyond the arc.