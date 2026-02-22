Wells finished Saturday's 136-120 loss to the Heat with 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes.

Wells tied his season-high in scoring with 25 points against the Heat. He was the team's second leading scorer in defeat, and Wells now has scored double-digits in nine straight games. As long as he's in the starting lineup, Wells could be a steady fantasy contributor.