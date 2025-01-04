Wells contributed 30 points (11-16 FG, 8-9 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Friday's 138-133 loss to the Kings.

Wells came out of nowhere to post a career-high scoring total by a wide margin. The 2024 first-round pick is loaded with potential, and absences from Ja Morant (shoulder) and Marcus Smart (finger) give hm numerous opportunities to strut his stuff. Wells' explosive total is a sign of what Memphis fans can look forward to as the rookie develops further.