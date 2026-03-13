Wells is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons with a right shoulder contusion.

Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so there's a good chance Wells receives a maintenance day. He looked sharp in Thursday's loss to Dallas with 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes.