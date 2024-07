The Grizzlies signed Wells to a four-year, $7.9 million deal Saturday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Wells, the No. 39 overall pick of the 2024 draft, signed a four-year deal with the first two years guaranteed. The 20-year-old spent last year with Washington State, during which he averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from deep.