Wells finished with 22 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds across 24 minutes in Thursday's 126-98 win over the Warriors.

Wells had three consecutive single-digit scoring performances ahead of the meeting with Golden State. However, he ended Thursday's game by leading all scorers while tying his season high in points. Overall, it's been an up-and-down year for Wells, and he's now averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting a career-best 42.5 percent from deep over 26.8 minutes per contest in 16 regular-season appearances.