Wells finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 121-103 victory over the Clippers.

Wells extended his double-digit scoring streak to nine games. The Washington State product has fully recovered from an abysmal start to the season, where he averaged only nine points per game over the first 10 contests. Wells has averaged 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists over the past five games, and he'll be called upon for more production if Ja Morant (ankle) is out later in the week.